Avolon: Preliminary figures suggest 2017 aircraft deliveries will surpass 2016

Avolon stated (16-Jan-2018) preliminary figures for 2017 suggest total commercial jet deliveries will be at or slightly above the 2016 total as the underlying upward trend in aircraft production rates was masked by GTF engine issues on the A320neo programme and by supply chain problems on the A350. Avolon said unofficial data for orders placed during the year indicate an increase of around 10%, to approximately 2300 aircraft. Mainstream single aisle aircraft netted 20% more orders, while widebody orders declined by 20%. Avolon noted the A380 programme looks "increasingly under threat", with no orders in 2017 and a "diminishing backlog" that has already forced a production rate cut to less than one per month next year, with potential to go lower still. [more - original PR]