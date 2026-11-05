Avolon orders 140 737 MAX 10 aircraft

Avolon’s latest Boeing commitment followed a broader OEM push, with firm orders for 140 737 MAXs and 110 Airbus aircraft, plus options for a further 100, taking total firm commitments to 749 aircraft, subject only to Bohai Leasing shareholder approval expected before end-Oct-2026.1 Avolon also continued placing 737 MAX capacity, agreeing leases for six 737 MAX 8s with Royal Air Maroc and delivering the first of six MAX 8s to Virgin Australia under sale and leaseback.2 3