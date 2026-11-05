5-Nov-2026 10:35 AM
Avolon orders 140 737 MAX 10 aircraft
Avolon finalised (04-Nov-2026) the purchase of 140 Boeing 737 MAX 10 aircraft, increasing the company's 737 MAX backlog to more than 240 aircraft. Boeing stated the agreement is "a record 737 MAX order by a lessor". [more - original PR] [more - Aviation Week]
Background ✨
Avolon’s latest Boeing commitment followed a broader OEM push, with firm orders for 140 737 MAXs and 110 Airbus aircraft, plus options for a further 100, taking total firm commitments to 749 aircraft, subject only to Bohai Leasing shareholder approval expected before end-Oct-2026.1 Avolon also continued placing 737 MAX capacity, agreeing leases for six 737 MAX 8s with Royal Air Maroc and delivering the first of six MAX 8s to Virgin Australia under sale and leaseback.2 3