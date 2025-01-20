20-Jan-2025 11:06 AM
Avolon completes acquisition of Castlelake Aviation
Avolon completed (17-Jan-2025) the acquisition of Castlelake Aviation Limited from Castlelake LP's aviation platform. The acquisition includes a portfolio of 106 aircraft on lease and commitments for 10 new technology aircraft. Avolon's fleet will increase to 1129 aircraft, including 664 owned and managed aircraft and commitments for 465 new technology aircraft. Avolon was advised on the transaction by Clifford Chance and KPMG. [more - original PR]