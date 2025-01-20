Loading
20-Jan-2025 11:06 AM

Avolon completes acquisition of Castlelake Aviation

Avolon completed (17-Jan-2025) the acquisition of Castlelake Aviation Limited from Castlelake LP's aviation platform. The acquisition includes a portfolio of 106 aircraft on lease and commitments for 10 new technology aircraft. Avolon's fleet will increase to 1129 aircraft, including 664 owned and managed aircraft and commitments for 465 new technology aircraft. Avolon was advised on the transaction by Clifford Chance and KPMG. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More