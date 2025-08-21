Avion Express Brasil operates first commercial service

Avion Express Brasil obtained its air operator's certificate from Brazil ANAC in Feb-2025 and operated its first commercial charter from Belo Horizonte to Mendoza with A320 aircraft. It planned to deploy up to 10 A320s by the end of 2025 and scale to 25 aircraft by 2027 or 2028, reflecting Avion Express' growing focus on Latin America and the ACMI market in the region1 2 3.