Avinor opens 2027 environmental grant applications for Bodø municipality
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Background ✨
Avinor previously outlined a NOK9 million biodiversity grant scheme for Bodø, with sustainability, concept and infrastructure division EVP Karianne Helland Strand saying it aimed to mitigate biodiversity impacts from development on the Bodø peninsula, aligned with Avinor’s climate and environmental strategy commitments on ecosystems1. Separately, Norway’s Government planned NOK50 million in 2026 to advance zero/low-emission aircraft testing, with Avinor expecting NOK40 million to fund operational trials, infrastructure and regulatory work with EASA2.