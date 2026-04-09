Avinor Olso Airport initiates planning work to meet future growth

Avinor Oslo Airport initiated (08-Apr-2026) planning work to address future growth in Norwegian export, import and passenger traffic. The initiative is part of a larger modernisation plan for Oslo Airport and marks the start of extensive efforts to secure an efficient, sustainable and competitive main airport for Norway in the future. Oslo Airport plans to optimise cargo capacity, free up important areas and facilitate new business development. Airport director Thorgeir Landevaag said: "We have essentially put the entire Oslo Airport on the drawing board". Plans for infrastructure development include the following:

Move cargo area to the west side of the airport, with new associated cargo and logistics terminals. This is expected to secure capacity and delivery stability for an industry that is crucial for national logistics preparedness and export strength. Cargo area on the west side will also free up space and capacity that can be used for further development of passenger traffic and new routes;

Optimise use of current two runways and introduce technical and operational measures such as rapid exits. This will allow for more aircraft movements without significant land or environmental impact. New capacity utilisation may postpone the need for a third runway, while the airport can meet increasing demand in the years ahead.

The project as a whole is estimated to be ready by 2040, with the cargo area as the first phase, subject to necessary investment decisions and further approval. [more - original PR]