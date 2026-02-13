Avinor launches trial of multiple operations at remote tower centre in Bodo
Avinor commenced (12-Feb-2026) a trial of multiple operations at its remote tower centre in Bodo. The trial involves four selected airport pairs, comprising Rorvik-Namsos, Mehamn-Hasvik, Vardo-Berlevag and Rost-Svolvær. Avinor said it is the first in the world with multiple operations for digital towers. The trial undergoes continuous evaluation in close cooperation with Widerøe and the Civil Aviation Authority of Norway. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Avinor aimed to operate 21 towers remotely from Bodø by 2027 and highlighted cost savings and improved service delivery as key drivers of its digitalisation initiative. As of the most recent updates, it operated 14 towers remotely and planned further expansions, including the technical capability for each work position to manage up to three airports simultaneously as part of its phased remote towers programme1 2.