Loading
13-Feb-2026 4:00 PM

Avinor launches trial of multiple operations at remote tower centre in Bodo

Avinor commenced (12-Feb-2026) a trial of multiple operations at its remote tower centre in Bodo. The trial involves four selected airport pairs, comprising Rorvik-Namsos, Mehamn-Hasvik, Vardo-Berlevag and Rost-Svolvær. Avinor said it is the first in the world with multiple operations for digital towers. The trial undergoes continuous evaluation in close cooperation with Widerøe and the Civil Aviation Authority of Norway. [more - original PR]

Background ✨

Avinor aimed to operate 21 towers remotely from Bodø by 2027 and highlighted cost savings and improved service delivery as key drivers of its digitalisation initiative. As of the most recent updates, it operated 14 towers remotely and planned further expansions, including the technical capability for each work position to manage up to three airports simultaneously as part of its phased remote towers programme1 2.

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More