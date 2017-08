Avinor EBITDA down 65% in 2Q2017

Avinor Group reported (16-Aug-2017) the following financial highlights:

Three months ended 30-Jun-2017: Total revenue: NOK2950 million (USD346.3 million), +7.1% year-on-year; Airport operations: NOK2622 million (USD307.8 million), +6.1%; Traffic income: NOK769.3 million (USD90.3 million, -2.6%; Security: NOK369.4 million (USD43.4 million), +20.4%; Duty free: NOK699 million (USD82.1 million), +5.9%; Parking: NOK236.4 million (USD27.8 million), +5.6%; Air navigation services: NOK522.3 million (USD61.3 million), +5.3%; En route charges: NOK281.3 million (USD33.0 million), +13.5%; Inter group income approach and control tower services: NOK205.4 million (USD24.1 million), +6.2%; EBITDA: NOK333.0 million (USD39.1 million), -65.3%; Airport operations: NOK818.9 million (USD96.1 million), -18.2%; Air navigation services: (NOK202.0 million) (USD23.7 million), compared to a profit of NOK36.6 million (USD4.3 million) in p-c-p; Net profit (loss): (NOK184.6 million) (USD21.7 million), compared to a profit of NOK464.6 million (USD54.8 million) in p-c-p;

Six months ended 30-Jun-2017: Total revenue: NOK5595 million (USD677.9 million), +10.9% year-on-year; Airport operations: NOK4968 million (USD601.9 million), +10.2%; Traffic income: NOK1450 million (USD175.7 million, -1.7%; Security: NOK677.0 million (USD82.0 million), +20.6%; Duty free: NOK1199 million (USD145.3 million), +4.1%; Parking: NOK445.2 million (USD53.9 million), +9.1%; Air navigation services: NOK1005 million (USD121.8 million), +6.3%; En route charges: NOK530.9 million (USD64.3 million), +13.8%; Inter group income approach and control tower services: NOK402.9 million (USD48.8 million), +5.9%; EBITDA: NOK882.6 million (USD106.9 million), -38.8%; Airport operations: NOK1403 million (USD170.0 million), -8.8%; Air navigation services: (NOK175.4 million) (USD21.3 million), compared to a profit of NOK32.2 million (USD3.8 million) in p-c-p; Net profit (loss): (NOK230.0 million) (USD27.9 million), compared to a profit of NOK346.3 million (USD41.0 million) in p-c-p; Total assets: NOK43,287 million (USD5245 million); Cash and cash equivalents: NOK1826 million (USD221.2 million); Total liabilities: NOK29,247 million (USD3544 million). [more - original PR]



*Based on the average conversion rate at NOK1 = USD0.117392 in 2Q2017

*Based on the average conversion rate at NOK1 = USD0.117963 in 1H2017

*Based on the average conversion rate at NOK1 = USD0.121165 in 2Q2016

*Based on the average conversion rate at NOK1 = USD0.118509 in 1H2016