Aviation Week Network launches new Catchment Analyzer product for route development professionals

Aviation Week Network launched (01-Oct-2025) the Catchment Analyzer product at the Routes World event in Hong Kong. The new Catchment Analyzer provides route development professionals with insights into market potential through a more accessible and powerful online platform. The tool enables airports to understand the true demand from their catchment areas and identify traffic leakage to competitor airports. Functionality for air service development professionals includes:

Visualise true market demand in catchment areas by passenger routing for outbound and inbound flows;

Identify traffic leakage to competitor airports with postcode level analysis;

Understand visitor origination patterns to better target marketing efforts;

Analyse market share compared to competitor airports;

Access detailed data by operating airline to inform route development strategies. [more - Aviation Week]