Aviation Week: Asia Pacific capacity recovering, but industry remains vulnerable to external forces

Aviation Week senior air transport editor - Asia Pacific Adrian Schofield, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Asia, stated (01-Oct-2026) Asia Pacific capacity "grew by a healthy margin" in 2025 and factors affecting growth, such as supply chain issues, were showing signs of improvement in early 2026. Mr Schofield said the Middle East crisis impacted the growth trend, but capacity has "bounced back" since Aug-2026 and is again above 2025 levels. He commented: "The airline industry remains extremely vulnerable to external forces outside its control".