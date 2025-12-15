Loading
15-Dec-2025 10:14 AM

Aviation has been 'a conduit for the process of globalisation': AAPA director general

Association of Asia Pacific Airlines (AAPA) director general Subhas Menon, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit World, stated (11-Dec-2025) "Airlines are not able to put on extra capacity to address demand for air services. That's the crux of the problem. Governments need to understand the importance of the air transport industry - it's been a conduit for the process of globalisation".

