12-Mar-2026 11:06 AM

Aviation growth to be lower than pre-pandemic era: CAPA head of analysis

CAPA - Centre for Aviation head of analysis Richard Maslen, speaking at UATP Airline Distribution 2026, stated (11-Mar-2026) "normal has a very different definition in the aviation dictionary. It means be prepared for constant uncertainties one after another". Mr Maslen said post-pandemic growth is "expected to be lower than that of the pre-pandemic era, with long term trends around demography and economics, shifting geopolitical and connectivity trends, higher costs and environmental considerations all combining to influence the future outlook".

