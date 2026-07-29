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    29-Jul-2026 9:07 AM

    Aviation Australia CEO: High costs for new pilots in Australia must be overcome

    Aviation Australia CEO Glenn Ryan, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific, stated (28-Jul-2026) "The sheer desire to be in the industry is an amazing, passionate drawcard" supporting pilot recruitment and training efforts in Australia. Mr Ryan continued: "Having said that, I think a cost of AUD160,000 (USD111,599) just to get in the door [for new pilots]… is something that we've really got to overcome".

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