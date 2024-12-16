avianca to expand US network: CEO
CAPA News Briefs
Background ✨
Avianca aimed to expand its presence in the US market, having previously announced the addition of new routes in 2024, including the reintroduction of Bogota-Paris and the launch of Bogota-Montreal services1 2. The airline also planned to increase its passenger traffic to 40 million in 2024 by adding more point-to-point connections and expanding its network, particularly in the US, Spain, and Argentina3 2.