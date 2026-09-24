avianca sustainability VP highlights SAF potential and cost challenges in Latin America

avianca VP of public affairs and sustainability Felipe Gomez, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Latin America & Caribbean, stated (10-Sep-2026) Latin America has capabilities and resources to play a "significant" role in the sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) market. However, he emphasised that SAF production projects must serve a global market, acknowledging that Latin American passengers are unlikely to absorb the higher costs. He added: "We do not think that Latin Americans are willing to pay three or five times more what they are paying for their tickets in order to pay for SAF. We don't see that happening in the short term". [more - CAPA TV]