Avianca CEO Hernan Rincon, speaking at CAPA's 2017 Latin America Aviation Summit, stated (11-Sep-2017) there is niche for longer range narrowbody aircraft. He cited Bogota to Washington Dulles and Bogota to Boston as markets that do not have enough traffic for widebody aircraft but produce good traffic flows. Mr Rincon stated Avianca's service from Bogota to Boston has been a resounding success.