avianca focuses on 'efficiency and access' in transition to greener aviation

avianca VP of public affairs and sustainability Felipe Gomez, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Latin America & Caribbean, emphasised (10-Sep-2026) avianca's focus on "efficiency and access" in its transition to greener aviation. He noted that the airline has transformed its business model over the last six years to provide more flexible service, enabling as many Latin Americans as possible to use air travel and leverage regional development. Mr Gomez also emphasised the importance of technology investments to support the carrier's sustainability efforts. [more - CAPA TV]