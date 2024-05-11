avianca chief people and talent officer: 'Chapter 11 opened a lot of opportunities to us'

avianca chief people and talent officer Renato Covelo, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Americas 2024, stated (10-May-2024) "Chapter 11 opened a lot of opportunities to us and the main one was to consolidate the company... The main thing was we changed our business model and we needed to change the culture of the company to adapt the new model". Mr Covelo added: "When you are a 100 year old airline you have all the benefits of being a 100 year old airline, but you also have all the problems of being a 100 year old airline. When we emerged, the first thing we focused on was our people... Being a [company] with seven different airlines means the career path inside avianca is huge".