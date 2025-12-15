Loading
15-Dec-2025 10:20 AM

avianca CEO provides positive outlook for 2026 from 'fundamental market demand perspective'

avianca CEO Frederico Pedreira, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit World, stated (11-Dec-2025) "I'm tempted to use the word 'bullish' about 2026". Mr Pedreira added: "Engines have been a headache for all of 2025 and we believe that will continue in 2026 - political tensions are another issue - but we were able to navigate through 2025". Mr Pedreira concluded the company is positive about 2026 from a "fundamental market demand perspective".

