AviAlliance announces GBP350m investment in AGS Airports, appoints new chair

AviAlliance announced (23-Apr-2025) plans to invest GBP350 million in the growth and decarbonisation of AGS Airports over the next five years, marking the largest capital investment in AGS since its formation in 2014. AviAlliance acquired AGS in Jan-2025 for an enterprise value of GBP1.5 billion. The investment includes a transformation of Glasgow Airport's main terminal building, redevelopment of the terminal at Southampton Airport and airfield infrastructure works at Aberdeen International Airport. AviAlliance also confirmed the appointment of Charles Hammond as the new chair of AGS. Mr Hammond stepped down as CEO of Forth Ports in 2024, having held the position for 23 years. [more - original PR]