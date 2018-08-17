17-Aug-2018 2:37 PM
Avia Solutions Group revenue up 21% to EUR204.2m in 1H2018, pax served up 45%
Avia Solutions Group reported (14-Aug-2018) the following financial and operational highlights for 1H2018:
- Revenue: EUR204.2 million, +21% year-on-year;
- Ground handling and fuelling: EUR 94.0 million, +16.5%;
- Operating profit: EUR5.5 million, +136%;
- Net profit (loss): EUR4.0 million;
- Earnings per share: EUR0.612, +248%;
- Assets: EUR178.5 million;
- Liabilities: EUR112.0 million;
- Passengers served: 991,377, +45%;
- Aircraft served: 9020, +26%;
- Volume of fuel sold: 119,355 tonnes, +1%. [more - original PR]