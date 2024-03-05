Avia Solutions Group concludes acquisition of Skytrans

Avia Solutions Group concluded (04-Mar-2024) its acquisition of Skytrans, expanding to 12 air operator's certificates globally. The acquisition will provide the group with access to the domestic aviation market in Australia and is part of its wider growth strategy in the Asia Pacific region. Avia Solutions Group CEO Jonas Janukenas stated: "Passenger operations will be our main area of focus, with cargo being an area we're willing to explore and develop in 2024 and beyond". Mr Janukenas added: "To achieve these goals, we have plans of expanding the fleet with A319 aircraft for passenger and with A321F for cargo transportation". [more - original PR]