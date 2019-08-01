1-Aug-2019 8:01 AM
Avia Solutions Group and HNCA sign USD60m JV training contract
Avia Solutions Group and Henan Civil Aviation Development and Investment Company (HNCA) signed (31-Jul-2019) a JV agreement to establish a new entity, BAA Training China. BAA Training China will be a part of the Avia Solutions Group and together with HNCA will operate a commercial aircraft aviation training centre in the Zhengzhou Airport Economic Zone. The USD60 million facility will be equipped six full flight simulators including A320 and Boeing 737 family aircraft types to provide a full scope of pilot, cabin crew and ground handling aviation training. The first full flight simulator is expected be ready for training in 2H2020. [more - original PR]