    Loading
    18-Jun-2026 3:23 PM

    Avelo CEO: 'We're still not covering 100% of the increase in fuel expense'

    Avelo Airlines CEO Andrew Levy, speaking to CAPA TV at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Americas, stated (28-May-2026) "We're still not covering 100% of the increase in fuel expense", but noted: "We're getting closer and closer each month". Mr Levy added: "We're comfortable with where we are. But certainly in the short term, it's difficult when fuel prices run up as much as they have so quickly". [more - CAPA TV]

    Want More News Like This?

    CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
    Find Out More