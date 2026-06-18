Avelo CEO: 'We're still not covering 100% of the increase in fuel expense'

Avelo Airlines CEO Andrew Levy, speaking to CAPA TV at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Americas, stated (28-May-2026) "We're still not covering 100% of the increase in fuel expense", but noted: "We're getting closer and closer each month". Mr Levy added: "We're comfortable with where we are. But certainly in the short term, it's difficult when fuel prices run up as much as they have so quickly". [more - CAPA TV]