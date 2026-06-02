Avelo Airlines CEO: E195-E2 will be 'really powerful for our business'

Avelo Airlines CEO Andrew Levy, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Americas, stated (01-Jun-2026) the carrier plans to operate Boeing 737-800 aircraft alongside the 50 Embraer E195-E2s it has on order, adding: "We'll see if we do that long-term or not". The LCC expects to receive the 50 E195-E2 aircraft by 2033, with the first delivery expected in 2028. Mr Levy noted the E195-E2 is "going to be really, really powerful for our business, both for growing in the existing bases we're in, but then also expanding in the new bases". [more - Aviation Week]