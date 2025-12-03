3-Dec-2025 12:57 PM
Austrian Airlines launches Vienna-Dubai service
Austrian Airlines launched (02-Dec-2025) five times weekly Vienna-Dubai International service with A320neo equipment. The service will be operated for a trial period until Mar-2026. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Austrian Airlines previously suspended its Vienna-Dubai service in Sep-2015 due to overcapacity and intense price competition, with Emirates also operating on the route at that time1. Austrian Airlines CEO Annette Mann noted the current move leverages otherwise idle aircraft during the winter and acknowledged the strong competition on the route2. Emirates has continued to serve the Dubai-Vienna market with high-capacity aircraft3.