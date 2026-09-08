Austrian Airlines deploys first Starlink equipped A320neo on Porto service
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Background ✨
Austrian Airlines took delivery of its first CFM International LEAP-1A-powered A320neo on 31-Aug-2026, with a further four A320neos scheduled for 2027 and 2028 deliveries.1 Lufthansa Group planned to roll out Starlink connectivity across approximately 850 aircraft by 2029, with the first Starlink-enabled Lufthansa A320neo service scheduled from 19-Aug-2026.2 Lufthansa also expected up to ten additional A320 family aircraft at Lufthansa and Lufthansa City Airlines to be equipped by end-2026.3