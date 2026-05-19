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    19-May-2026 12:08 PM

    Austrian Airlines announces revamped brand launch for 2027

    Austrian Airlines announced (18-May-2026) plans to launch a revamped brand in 2027, focusing on the new 'Feels like Flying' brand platform and a newly developed 'Austrian Touch' design strategy. The refined design adds deep dark red and rose accents to the airline's iconic red. Hand-drawn lines inspired by air currents serve as distinctive features across touchpoints, including new amenity kits and premium check-in areas. [more - original PR - German]

    Background

    Austrian Airlines selected Jung von Matt DONAU as brand and creative lead agency to develop a global 360-degree communication platform aimed at ensuring a consistent worldwide brand image.1 Austrian Airlines also reorganised communications from 01-Apr-2025, integrating it with marketing and brand management under a new ‘Brand and Communication’ department led by Ingrid Gogl.2

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