7-Sep-2020 10:21 AM

Australia's Prime Minister: Seven states and territories seek to reopen borders by Christmas

Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison stated (04-Sep-2020) the "National Cabinet agreed on the need to work together cooperatively for the benefit of all Australians and as a Federation of the Commonwealth, states and territories". Mr Morrison stated: "The Commonwealth, New South Wales, Victoria, Queensland, South Australia, Tasmania, the Northern Territory and the Australian Capital Territory agreed in-principle to develop a new plan for Australia to reopen by Christmas", with the use of a hotspot concept for travel between areas. The plan will build on a three step plan which was released in May-2020. [more - original PR]

