22-Sep-2020 12:06 PM
Australia's Prime Minister outlines inbound capacity increases across three states
Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced (18-Sep-2020) the following staged approach to inbound returning traveller increases across select states, key details include:
- New South Wales: "To take an additional 500" by 27-Sep-2020;
- Western Australia: Increase arrivals by 200 per week from 27-Sep-2020, scheduled to increase to 500 extra by 11-Oct-2020;
- Queensland: Increase arrivals by 200 per week from 27-Sep-2020, with arrivals scheduled to increase "to that full 500 extra" by 04-Oct-2020. [more - original PR]