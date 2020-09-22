Become a CAPA Member
Loading
22-Sep-2020 12:06 PM

Australia's Prime Minister outlines inbound capacity increases across three states

Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced (18-Sep-2020) the following staged approach to inbound returning traveller increases across select states, key details include:

  • New South Wales: "To take an additional 500" by 27-Sep-2020;
  • Western Australia: Increase arrivals by 200 per week from 27-Sep-2020, scheduled to increase to 500 extra by 11-Oct-2020;
  • Queensland: Increase arrivals by 200 per week from 27-Sep-2020, with arrivals scheduled to increase "to that full 500 extra" by 04-Oct-2020.  [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More