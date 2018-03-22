Australia's major gateways handle more than 90% of total traffic

Australia's Department of Infrastructure, Regional Development & Cities Director International Air Transport, Aviation and Airports Ross Adams, speaking at the CAPA Canberra Aviation & Corporate Travel Summit, stated (23-Mar-2018) Australia's major gateways make up more than 90% of traffic. Mr Adams confirmed: "For the year ending Dec-2017: 39.9 million passengers travelled to and from Australia, up 5.3%; this included more than 60 airlines; and 1.1 million tonnes of freight, up 6%".