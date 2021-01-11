11-Jan-2021 11:14 AM
Australian Prime Minister amends inbound traveller requirements
Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced (08-Jan-2021) the following requirements for all inbound travellers to Australia:
- Passengers must receive "a negative COVID-19 test result prior to departure to Australia". Mr Morrison said exemptions for extenuating circumstances include: "Seasonal workers from amber risk countries where there is limited access to testing", adding: "We need to have tailored responses when it comes to applying this";
- Passengers and staff must undertake measures towards coronavirus infection prevention, including wearing masks and "other personal protective equipment where appropriate". Masks must be worn at Australian international airports;
- All international air crew must undergo a coronavirus test in Australia every seven days or on arrival, which will be determined by state jurisdictions, and continue to quarantine in dedicated quarantine facilities between international services or for 14 days. Crew may only reposition for an ongoing international flight on a crew only flight. [more - original PR]