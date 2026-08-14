Australian Government approves Master Plan 2045 for Sydney Kingsford Smith Airport

Australia's Government approved (14-Aug-2026) the Master Plan 2045 for Sydney Kingsford Smith Airport. The plan forecasts more than 72 million annual passengers at the airport by 2045, comprising 36.4 million international and 36.2 million domestic and regional passengers. The airport's annual economic contribution is expected to grow to approximately AUD70 billion (USD49.4 billion), with direct employment to increase to more than 105,000 jobs. The plan includes a proposed redevelopment of the airport's domestic precinct including plans to bring together domestic, regional and international services through a new integrated terminal experience. It also incorporates the airport's five year environment strategy, which outlines actions to reduce emissions, build climate resilience and support more sustainable airport operations. Airport CEO Scott Charlton stated: "This plan ensures we can continue supporting tourism, trade, investment and jobs while delivering the capacity needed for future generations. Importantly, it provides a framework for growing sustainably and responsibly, minimising environmental impacts and working closely with the communities surrounding the airport". [more - original PR - Sydney Kingsford Smith Airport] [more - original PR - Australia's Department of Infrastructure]