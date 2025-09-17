Australian Government announces USD735m investment in sustainable fuels

Australia's Minister for Infrastructure Catherine King announced (17-Sep-2025) a new 10 year Cleaner Fuels Programme, which will invest AUD1.1 billion (USD735.5 million) in supply chains for sustainable fuels, including renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). The Australian Government stated the first production of drop-in cleaner fuels is estimated by 2029. Details on eligibility will be considered through public consultation and design work is scheduled to take place during FY2026. Grants will be awarded through a competitive process. [more - original PR]