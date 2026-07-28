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    28-Jul-2026 11:51 AM

    Australian Airports Association CEO: Both Sydney airports will 'compete well against each other'

    Australian Airports Association CEO Simon Westaway, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific, commented (28-Jul-2026) on the upcoming launch of Western Sydney International (Nancy-Bird Walton) Airport, stating: "It's great to see that level of development", noting Western Sydney Airport and Sydney Kingsford Smith Airport will "compete well against each other". Mr Westaway noted: "Some of the discussions are interesting around new LCCs", adding Australia has "the breadth and depth to operate more competitively". He concluded: "There's been a number of models over the years, most have fizzled and burned, but more airports would embrace more airlines".

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