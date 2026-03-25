Australian Airports Association calls on government to extend ACCC quarterly monitoring report
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Background ✨
The ACCC said it monitored potential domestic impacts from Middle East conflict via its Domestic Airline Competition report, noting hedging could dampen short‑term fuel shocks but prolonged elevated jet fuel prices could lift costs and airfares, while capacity rose modestly and reliability varied by carrier in the Jan-2026 quarter.1 AAA previously urged the Federal Government to extend the ACCC’s domestic airline competition monitoring beyond 2026 in its 2026-2027 budget submission, warning transparency would fall amid capacity and reliability challenges.2