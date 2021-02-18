Auckland International Airport expects loss of USD25.3m to USD39.6m for FY2021

Auckland International Airport CEO Adrian Littlewood stated (18-Feb-2021) the company is providing underlying earnings guidance for FY2021 of a loss after tax between NZD35 million (USD25.2 million) and NZD55 million (USD39.6 million). Mr Littlewood said: "For the purposes of this underlying earnings guidance we have assumed there will be no material quarantine-free, two-way Tasman travel during the remainder of the 2021 financial year" and assumes no additional lockdowns for an extended period. The airport is reducing capital expenditure guidance for FY2021 between NZD200 million (USD143.9 million) and NZD230 million (USD165.5 million). [more - original PR]