Auckland International Airport EBIT down 6% in H1FY2019, strong growth in retail revenue

Auckland International Airport Ltd reported (21-Feb-2019) the following financial highlights for the six months ended 31-Dec-2018:

Revenue: NZD370.6 million (USD256.5 million), +11.5% year-on-year; Airfield: NZD64.3 million (USD44.5 million), +7.3%; Passenger services charge: NZD93.3 million (USD64.6 million), +4.7%; Retail: NZD110.8 million (USD136.2 million), +24.6%; Car park: NZD32.9 million (USD22.8 million), +4.8%;

EBITDAFI: NZD277.1 million (USD191.8 million), +10.8%;

EBIT: NZD242.7 million (USD168.0 million), -6.3%;

Net Profit: NZD147.2 million (USD101.9 million), -11.3%;

Passengers: 10.6 million; Domestic: 4.8 million, +4.0%; International: 5.3 million, +4.4%; International transits: 500,000, -5.2%;

Total assets: NZD8197 million (USD5857 million);

Cash and cash equivalents: NZD106.7 million (USD76.2 million);

Total liabilities: NZD2515 million (USD1797 million). [more - original PR]

*Based on the average conversion rate at NZD1 = USD0.6921