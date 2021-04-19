Auckland International Airport commences terminal separation

Auckland International Airport CEO Adrian Littlewood stated (16-Apr-2021) the airport's terminal separation came into effect on 16-Apr-2021, "with all arriving passengers needing to go into managed isolation now being processed in Zone B, our fully separated mini arrivals processing area". Mr Littlewood added: "On day one, we will have duty-free, The Mall click-and-collect online shopping option, and a small selection of food and beverage options" well as a "handful of our retailers", with additional retailers scheduled to open throughout the week. Mr Littlewood said most retailers require more than two weeks' notice to resume their international terminal businesses, and require "some certainty that traveller volumes will sustain their business". [more - original PR]