Auckland Airport CEO provides earnings guidance of up to USD186.5m for FY2026

Auckland International Airport CEO Carrie Hurihanganui provided (21-Aug-2025) underlying earnings guidance of between NZD280 million (USD163.2 million) and NZD320 (USD186.5) million for FY2026. Ms Hurihanganui also provided guidance of 8.6 million domestic and 10.6 million international passengers for FY2026, citing "ongoing airline seat capacity constraints" which are "expected to continue in the short term". Ms Hurihanganui highlighted "additional uncertainty around the outlook" driven by the impacts of the global geopolitical environment, adding that the airport "remains cautious" about its outlook for FY2026. [more - original PR]