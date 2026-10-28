Atlantic Airways CEO outlines network plans

Atlantic Airways CEO Jóhanna á Bergi stated (27-Oct-2026) the carrier aims grow organically and optimise fleet operations. Atlantic Airways plans to launch Milan service in 2027. Ms Bergi said the carrier will consider other European destinations after first increasing frequencies on existing routes. Ms Bergi noted Atlantic Airways plans to reapply for a slot in Amsterdam and is interested in a codeshare with Air Greenland. [more - Aviation Week]