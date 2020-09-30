ATAG releases analysis on how aviation sector can reach climate objectives

Air Transport Action Group (ATAG) released (29-Sep-2020) its 'Waypoint 2050' analysis outlining how the aviation sector details how it can meet its climate goal of cutting CO2 emissions in half by 2050, compared with 2005. The analysis also highlighted that net-zero emissions from air transport across the global could be achieved by 2060 to 2065, through a "significant shift away from fossil fuels, the introduction of radical new technology and continued improvements in operations by the sector". The analysis will be used to inform UN negotiations towards a long-term climate goal for air transport. The aviation industry has encouraged this process, anticipated to be finalised at the next ICAO assembly in 2022. The analysis does not rely primarily on market-based measures such as offsets to pursue pathways to decarbonisation. However, according to ATAG it is likely market-based measures will be needed in the long term to deal with any remaining CO2 emissions or as sustainable aviation fuels ramp-up. [more - original PR]