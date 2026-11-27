Astral Aviation to commence Nairobi-Navi Mumbai service
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Background ✨
Astral Aviation previously resumed weekly Nairobi-Guangzhou with Boeing 767-300F capacity aimed at e-commerce, pharmaceuticals, perishables and general cargo.1 It also commenced twice weekly Haikou-Nairobi-Johannesburg in partnership with Fly Noor Aviation Services, also using 767-300F aircraft, targeting China-Africa e-commerce and facilitating African perishables exports to Asian markets.2 Astral CEO Sanjeev Gadhia said it hoped to introduce Boeing 777-300ER converted freighters from 2027, adding up to five over five years.3