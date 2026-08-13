13-Aug-2026 12:21 PM
ASKY increases Lomé-Libreville frequency
ASKY Airlines, via its official Facebook account, announced (12-Aug-2026) it increased overall Lomé-Libreville frequency to daily. The increase from five times weekly was effective from late Jul-2026, according to OAG and the CAPA Route Capacity Analyser. The airline operates weekly nonstop Lomé-Libreville, four times weekly Lomé-Libreville-Brazzaville and twice weekly Lomé-Libreville-São Tomé services.
Background ✨
ASKY Airlines scheduled a three times weekly Lomé-Niamey-Kano service from 12-Aug-2026, operated with Boeing 737-800s and codeshared with Ethiopian Airlines.1 It also increased Lomé-Nairobi frequency from three to four times weekly from 22-Jul-2026, with Ethiopian Airlines and Air Senegal codesharing.2