ASKY increases Lomé-Libreville frequency

ASKY Airlines, via its official Facebook account, announced (12-Aug-2026) it increased overall Lomé-Libreville frequency to daily. The increase from five times weekly was effective from late Jul-2026, according to OAG and the CAPA Route Capacity Analyser. The airline operates weekly nonstop Lomé-Libreville, four times weekly Lomé-Libreville-Brazzaville and twice weekly Lomé-Libreville-São Tomé services.