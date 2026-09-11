11-Sep-2026 4:49 PM
Asiana Airlines to launch Starlink connectivity on select services from Sep-2026
Asiana Airlines announced (11-Sep-2026) plans to launch Starlink inflight connectivity on select services from 15-Sep-2026. Starlink will be available on 10 recently retrofitted aircraft, comprising nine A350-900s and one A330-300, which are primarily deployed on medium to long haul services to the Americas, Europe and Southeast Asia. Passengers in all cabin classes will be able to access the free inflight WiFi. [more - original PR - Korean]
Background ✨
Korean Air previously said it would install Starlink across the fleets of Korean Air, Asiana Airlines and its LCC affiliates, with the earliest service entry expected in 3Q2026 and initial installations planned for 777-300ERs and A350-900s, ahead of a group-wide completion target by end-20271.