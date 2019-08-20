Become a CAPA Member
Loading
20-Aug-2019 6:29 PM

Asiana Airlines signs A320 total component support contract with Lufthansa Technik for A320 fleet

Asiana Airlines signed (20-Aug-2019) a 10 year total component support contract with Lufthansa Technik for its fleet of A320 family aircraft, including incoming A321neo variants. The contract commenced in Jul-2019 and covers a maximum of 79 aircraft. It also includes provisions for conversion in the mid term from an integrated total component support agreement, including pooling, to a total component maintenance closed loop component MRO support agreement. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More