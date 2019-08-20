Asiana Airlines signs A320 total component support contract with Lufthansa Technik for A320 fleet

Asiana Airlines signed (20-Aug-2019) a 10 year total component support contract with Lufthansa Technik for its fleet of A320 family aircraft, including incoming A321neo variants. The contract commenced in Jul-2019 and covers a maximum of 79 aircraft. It also includes provisions for conversion in the mid term from an integrated total component support agreement, including pooling, to a total component maintenance closed loop component MRO support agreement. [more - original PR]