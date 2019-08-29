Become a CAPA Member
Loading
29-Aug-2019 7:41 AM

Asiana Airlines domestic check in to go fully self service from Sep-2019

Asiana Airlines announced (28-Aug-2019) all domestic check in will become self service from 01-Sep-2019. To help facilitate the transition, Asiana Airlines will deploy additional customer service assistants for passengers who are not familiar with self check in. While check in will become self service for passengers travelling without checked baggage, the airline will maintain staffed counters for checked baggage as well as ticketing enquiries. [more - original PR - Korean]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More