Asiana Airlines domestic check in to go fully self service from Sep-2019

Asiana Airlines announced (28-Aug-2019) all domestic check in will become self service from 01-Sep-2019. To help facilitate the transition, Asiana Airlines will deploy additional customer service assistants for passengers who are not familiar with self check in. While check in will become self service for passengers travelling without checked baggage, the airline will maintain staffed counters for checked baggage as well as ticketing enquiries. [more - original PR - Korean]