Loading
30-Oct-2025 5:12 PM

Asia outgrowing other regions, but structurally slower than pre-pandemic: Visa economist

Visa principal economist Asia Pacific Simon Baptist, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Asia, stated (30-Oct-2025) economic growth in Asia "is faster than anywhere else", but is "much slower than it was before the pandemic, in a structural sense". Dr Baptist highlighted the key headwinds for growth as the slowdown in China, higher interest rates and disruptions to global supply chains. He reported a "significant slowdown" in advanced economies, commenting: "Business confidence is down". He also noted a "pretty consistent downturn" among middle classes in emerging markets, while affluent consumers are driving growth.

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More