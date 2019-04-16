Aruba Queen Beatrix Airport appoints new CEO

Aruba Queen Beatrix International Airport appointed (Apr-2019) Joost Meijs as CEO, effective 01-Sep-2019. Mr Meijs will be responsible for overseeing the airport's redevelopment project as it starts a five year capital investment and construction programme with a value of USD300 million. The supervisory board of Eindhoven Airport will be considering its succession plan in the coming period. On his departure, Mr Meijs will have worked at Eindhoven Airport for 13 years, starting as director of commercial services and PR on 01-Mar-2006, then a brief period as deputy director and becoming CEO of the airport on 01-Oct-2008. Aruba Airport's current CEO James Fazio recently announced his personal decision to leave the position at the end of his current employment agreement on 31-Aug-2019. [more - original PR - English/Papiamento]