Arajet open to evaluating interline and codeshare agreements: VP alliances

Arajet VP alliances Mercedes Martínez Ballesty, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Latin America & Caribbean, stated (11-Sep-2026) the LCC is expecting "a lot of growth", adding: "We already have 16 [Boeing 737 MAX 8s]. We have a couple more coming in the short term". Ms Ballesty continued: "We are open to evaluate interlining agreements, codeshare agreements with legacy traditional carriers and with some of them that are not". She stated: "There's every type of partnership going on right now. Maybe 15 years ago, that was not the case, but you have a lot of very successful examples out there in various different regions with legacy carriers cooperating with maybe low-cost carriers or value carriers". Ms Ballesty noted: "I think that there's a lot of opportunity". [more - CAPA TV]